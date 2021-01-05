AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.50

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.50 and last traded at $51.42, with a volume of 201329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.14.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AIA Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52.

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses.

