Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Shares Gap Up to $1.05

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.05, but opened at $2.10. Aileron Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 820,954 shares trading hands.

ALRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

The firm has a market cap of $55.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

