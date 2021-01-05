Aion Market Capitalization Achieves $33.51 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Aion has a market cap of $33.51 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,664.80 or 1.00091804 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008241 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018785 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00279059 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.55 or 0.00494854 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00142378 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002674 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00037967 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

Aion Coin Trading

Aion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

