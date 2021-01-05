Aion Trading Up 9.9% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0709 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $34.55 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

