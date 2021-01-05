Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$29.00

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AC. Citigroup raised their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 31st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.18.

Air Canada (AC.TO) stock traded up C$0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$23.02. 4,033,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,090,325. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.50. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$9.26 and a 12 month high of C$52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$6.82 billion and a PE ratio of -1.89.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.11) by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -2.9200001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$415,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$601,482.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total value of C$68,627.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,896.94.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

