Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Air Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC raised their price target on Air Canada from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Air Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Air Canada from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.30. 112,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.75. Air Canada has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $40.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $568.17 million for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 86.60% and a negative net margin of 34.54%.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

