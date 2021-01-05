Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Raised by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.21. 15,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,966. The stock has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.71.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

