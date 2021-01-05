Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Research Coverage Started at Smith Barney Citigroup

Research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ABNB. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.48.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $4.52 on Tuesday, hitting $143.67. 95,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,522,679. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

