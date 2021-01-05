Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $109.19 and last traded at $110.70. 6,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 12,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EADSF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Airbus to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Airbus alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.09 and a 200 day moving average of $86.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,171 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $78,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF)

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.