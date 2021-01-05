AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Shares Gap Down to $2.60

Shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.60, but opened at $2.32. AirNet Technology shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 19,966 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of AirNet Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,688 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE)

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

