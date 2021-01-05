AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Shares Gap Down to $2.60

Shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.60, but opened at $2.32. AirNet Technology shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 19,966 shares.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of AirNet Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05.
About AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE)
AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.
Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.