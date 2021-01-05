Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) PT Raised to $17.00 at Loop Capital

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKTS opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a market cap of $458.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 9,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $73,342.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,175.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Aichele sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,414.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,079. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 117,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.