Akropolis Market Cap Hits $22.21 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Akropolis has a market cap of $22.21 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis token can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00028611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00120901 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00269917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00496016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00049785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00261362 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017641 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,349,619,036 tokens. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio

Akropolis Token Trading

Akropolis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

