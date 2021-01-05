Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.96.

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $152.63 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $156.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

