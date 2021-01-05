Alberton Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ALACU) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Alberton Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:ALACU) were up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27.

Alberton Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALACU)

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to engage in a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018.

