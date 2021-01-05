Albertsons Companies (ACI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 12th. Analysts expect Albertsons Companies to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.75-2.85 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.75 to $2.85 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Albertsons Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACI opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $17.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $48.00 per share. This represents a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

