Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Up 5.1%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.86. 455,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 503,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALDX. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.39.
The firm has a market cap of $266.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 267,571 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,514,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALDX)
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
