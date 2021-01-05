Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Up 5.1%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.86. 455,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 503,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALDX. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.39.

The firm has a market cap of $266.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 267,571 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,514,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

