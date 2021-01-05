Algorand Trading 44.3% Higher This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 44.3% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $567.46 million and $372.16 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001414 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, BitMax and CoinEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,201,550,933 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

