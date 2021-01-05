Alianza Minerals Ltd. (ANZ.V) (CVE:ANZ) Shares Down 10.2%

Shares of Alianza Minerals Ltd. (ANZ.V) (CVE:ANZ) dropped 10.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 387,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 731,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$26.31 million and a P/E ratio of -13.13.

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (ANZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:ANZ)

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the properties located in Nevada, the United States; Yukon and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru. The company was formerly known as Tarsis Resources Ltd.

