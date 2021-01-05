Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 7.5% of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $39,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,571 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,127,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,753,024,000 after purchasing an additional 328,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.39.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $8.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.62. The stock had a trading volume of 590,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,391,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $640.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.09 and a 200 day moving average of $266.22.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

