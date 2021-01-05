Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading 5.5% Higher

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $240.76 and last traded at $240.40. 35,278,980 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 30,088,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.85.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.39.

The company has a market cap of $650.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.24.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

