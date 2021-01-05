Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading 5.5% Higher

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $240.76 and last traded at $240.40. 35,278,980 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 30,088,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.85.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.39.
The company has a market cap of $650.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.24.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
