Alien Metals Limited (UFO.L) (LON:UFO) Shares Gap Down to $1.18

Alien Metals Limited (UFO.L) (LON:UFO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.13. Alien Metals Limited (UFO.L) shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 31,757,101 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £42.73 million and a P/E ratio of -11.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.81.

Alien Metals Limited (UFO.L) Company Profile (LON:UFO)

Alien Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets in Mexico. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and iron deposits. Its flagship project is the Donovan 2 project, which covers an area of 750 hectares located to the southeast of Zacatecas City.

