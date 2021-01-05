Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $44.55

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.55 and traded as low as $43.52. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $43.63, with a volume of 1,018,658 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATD.B. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

