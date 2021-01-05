Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Shares Up 8%

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) rose 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 1,089,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,148,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,949.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $93,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,272 shares in the company, valued at $164,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 152,206 shares during the last quarter. 32.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

