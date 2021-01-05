Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Edward Jones

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

Alliance Data Systems stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.81. 14,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $115.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.76.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

