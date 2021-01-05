Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.43.

LNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 45,763 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

