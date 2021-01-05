Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

LNT stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,662. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.25. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at $55,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 80.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at $63,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

