Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM) Trading 1.8% Higher

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.96 and last traded at $32.45. 31,398 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 455% from the average session volume of 5,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

