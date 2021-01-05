Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather Sells 52 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Tuesday, December 1st, Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14.

On Monday, November 2nd, Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $12.68 on Tuesday, reaching $1,740.92. 1,143,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,714. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,766.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1,597.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,847.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 price target (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,809.25.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.