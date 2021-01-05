Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.9% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,303,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 48,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,809.25.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $12.68 on Tuesday, hitting $1,740.92. 897,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,909. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,767.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,596.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,847.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,512 shares of company stock worth $2,664,646 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

