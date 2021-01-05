Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $13.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,740.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,049. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,763.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,592.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,843.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,803.73.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

