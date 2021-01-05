Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,799.96.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,726.13 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,843.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,763.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,592.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.