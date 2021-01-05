Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) Given a €52.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) has been given a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €49.63 ($58.38).

Shares of ALO opened at €48.25 ($56.76) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €44.47. Alstom SA has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

