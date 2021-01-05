alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) Given a €15.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) received a €15.50 ($18.24) price target from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AOX. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.25 ($15.59) price target on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.51 ($18.25).

Shares of ETR AOX opened at €14.47 ($17.02) on Tuesday. alstria office REIT-AG has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

