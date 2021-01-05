Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Shares Up 5.7%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) shares shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.48. 387,089 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 274,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.07% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited researches and develops therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Parkinsonian's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases in Australia. The company's lead drug candidates is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

