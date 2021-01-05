Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) CFO Kevin Rubin Sells 3,700 Shares

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $425,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Rubin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Kevin Rubin sold 19,320 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $2,225,084.40.

NYSE:AYX traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.84. 1,745,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,145. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.44 and its 200-day moving average is $132.85. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $185.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -417.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Alteryx by 104.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 8.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter worth $255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alteryx by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter worth $2,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Alteryx in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

