Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AYX. ValuEngine cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Alteryx stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,959. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $512,707.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total value of $4,394,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,271,618 shares of company stock worth $260,622,480. 13.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,463,000 after buying an additional 227,471 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,268 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Alteryx by 29,354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,189 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alteryx by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 612,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,506,000 after purchasing an additional 49,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 448,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,262,000 after purchasing an additional 190,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

