Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of AYX stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.20. 39,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.05. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $512,707.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,271,618 shares of company stock worth $260,622,480. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 4.6% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alteryx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Alteryx by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.