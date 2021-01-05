Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Altus Midstream from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Altus Midstream from $10.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 334,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 86,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTM traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $46.78. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,620. The company has a market cap of $759.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.95. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 1,952.50% and a negative net margin of 255.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altus Midstream will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.83%.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

