Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Trading Up 5.8%

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) shares were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.49 and last traded at $48.84. Approximately 109,634 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 112,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.18.

ALTM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Altus Midstream from $10.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Altus Midstream from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). Altus Midstream had a negative net margin of 255.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,952.50%. The business had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altus Midstream will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 86,130 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Altus Midstream by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 334,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.