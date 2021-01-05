Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 250.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,186.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,177.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,137.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.31, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,615.54.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

