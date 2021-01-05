Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 250.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.
AMZN stock opened at $3,186.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,177.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,137.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.31, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,615.54.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
