Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMBA. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut Ambarella from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ambarella from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $91.34 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $96.80. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.97.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. Equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 10,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $921,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 896,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,641,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,586. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter worth $133,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter worth $253,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ambarella by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ambarella by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

