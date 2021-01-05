Ambrosus Price Hits $0.0149 on Major Exchanges (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and approximately $175,463.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One Ambrosus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00030188 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.41 or 0.00309465 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00045132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00124335 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00513901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007022 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About Ambrosus

AMB is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 468,589,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

