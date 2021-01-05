Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was downgraded by research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

AMCR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.46. 130,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,290,225. Amcor has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,993,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,925,000 after acquiring an additional 470,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,628 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,617,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,021,000 after acquiring an additional 117,359 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,582,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,394,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

