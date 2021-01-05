Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Raised to $325.00 at Truist

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price boosted by Truist from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.59. 3,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.16 and its 200-day moving average is $239.81. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $132.95 and a 52 week high of $298.54.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $544.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.09 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total value of $235,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,795. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

