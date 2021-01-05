American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) shares traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.94 and last traded at $53.02. 15,811 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 6,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $526,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 151,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 493.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter.

