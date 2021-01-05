American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) dropped 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.61 and last traded at $54.62. Approximately 6,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 8,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.65.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average is $53.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 325,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 51,023 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period.

