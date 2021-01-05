American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) Stock Price Up 0.8%

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) rose 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.18 and last traded at $48.56. Approximately 43,274 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 338% from the average daily volume of 9,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.16.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $806,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares in the last quarter.

