American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $24.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. American Eagle Outfitters traded as high as $20.71 and last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 256843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEO. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. Insiders sold a total of 108,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,365 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.40.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

