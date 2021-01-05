American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.70

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and traded as high as $11.03. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 2,218 shares.
The company has a market cap of $164.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 2.70%.
About American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)
American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
