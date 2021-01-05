American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.70

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and traded as high as $11.03. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 2,218 shares.

The company has a market cap of $164.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 2.70%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 609.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of American Realty Investors worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

