American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock Price Up 5.7%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $24.69. Approximately 410,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 349,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

AMSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $681.52 million, a PE ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 1.15.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 185,049 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at $3,186,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 181,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 130,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 123,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

